Eric Pakravan

Amplify.LA Snapchat Geofilter

Eric Pakravan
Eric Pakravan
  • Save
Amplify.LA Snapchat Geofilter cutout flat shapes patterns graffiti snapchat geofilter venice amplify.la
Download color palette

This is the snapchat geofilter for the Amplify.LA accelerator in Venice Beach, California. The design is based on the building artwork and incorporates the Amplify logo. Colors are supposed to be evocative of Venice Beach surroundings — sand, sun & waves.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 23, 2015
Eric Pakravan
Eric Pakravan

More by Eric Pakravan

View profile
    • Like