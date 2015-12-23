Sarah McVean

Daily UI #002 - Checkout Screen

checkout
Day 2 Challenge Creating a Checkout Screen. I made this for mobile screens. Not too sure about the type on the labels but putting it up anyway!

Posted on Dec 23, 2015
