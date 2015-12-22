Andrew McKay

Create Issue - Animation loop

Create Issue - Animation loop driver car jira character illustration iphone ios create issue driving gif loop animation
A little animation loop for one of JIRA's value prop screens. The other value prop animations coming soon :)

Keen to hear your thoughts and don't forget to click L

Ios illustrations still 2x
Rebound of
IOS - Illustrations
By Andrew McKay
