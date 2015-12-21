Candy Links - Peppermint Variant

Trending designs to inspire you
Higher resolution version at Imgur:
http://imgur.com/gallery/MT7mD
Friends Courtney and Veronica from work were chillin' in my lab with me and giving me some awesome ideas for GIFs a few weeks ago. We came up with a preliminary idea, and I spent a few extra hours working on it after they left. This was what I came up with from that hangout session. Thanks you two! :D