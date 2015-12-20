Patrick Byrne

Some Icon Ideas

Some Icon Ideas work in progress logo
I've been off-and-on noodling over a redesign of my long-neglected website. To that end (and as an excuse to learn Sketch a bit), I've been trying to design a not-terrible logo for myself.

Here's the latest batch of concepts, inspired in part by the shadows in the logo for the Van Buren building in Northeast Minneapolis, from which I work one day a week.

I couldn't figure out how to get the exact effect I was looking for (I'm still learning masks in Sketch), but I find myself not entirely embarrassed by the negative-space logo in the lower-right.

Posted on Dec 20, 2015
Engineering manager. I help make this site.

