Jay Casteel

Fish House Admin Dashboard

Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
Fish House Admin Dashboard filter sort grid material flat panel search clients products admin dashboard
Admin Dashboard design for Fish House app that allows easy searching of clients and sorting of orders based on various data points allowing sales reps to quickly fulfill orders and communicate with clients. Based on design research document Page #10: http://jaycasteel.com/radolo/fish-house/presentations/Fish-House-Design-Discovery-FH-DDDv6-page-10.pdf

Posted on Dec 18, 2015
Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
Sr UX Designer at AWS

