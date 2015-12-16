Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble
Introducing Overtime: Our new audio companion. I had the honor of chatting with master letterer, logo, and font designer, @Ian Brignell for our inaugural episode.

Listen in and soak up the wise words, experience sharing, and process insights from one of the most prolific brand designers in the world.

Posted on Dec 16, 2015
Dribbble
