Veggies Shopping List | IOS App ( Concept )

Shopping for vegetables and fruits is a pattern we do every week. We go to the supermarket and put them in a bag without actually care about the weight, we just intuitively see and decide the amount. While this visual indication is missing when shopping online, this is a quick solution to that problem.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
