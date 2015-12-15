Allen Pieper
MilesHerndon Interactive Logo Exploration

web ux svg css ui animation branding clean interaction design
Recently, we rebranded our company as a 'branding agency'. This was a concept I came up with to illustrate the nuanced goings-on of our day-to-day life at MilesHerndon while introducing a new aspect of our identity.

I've been exploring animating in the browser, skipping After Effects or what have you and working directly with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. My desire to do this comes from seeing countless great animation concepts that never get implemented because they're unrealistic for various reasons. I am attempting to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish directly in the browser in hopes that it will translate to an appropriately nuanced user experience on our products in the future.

In the spirit of "Demo or it didn't happen", have a look under the hood.

Logo by @Jon McClure for @MilesHerndon
Brand Development by @Stacey McClure

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
