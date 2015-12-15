MilesHerndon Interactive Logo Exploration

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently, we rebranded our company as a 'branding agency'. This was a concept I came up with to illustrate the nuanced goings-on of our day-to-day life at MilesHerndon while introducing a new aspect of our identity.
I've been exploring animating in the browser, skipping After Effects or what have you and working directly with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. My desire to do this comes from seeing countless great animation concepts that never get implemented because they're unrealistic for various reasons. I am attempting to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish directly in the browser in hopes that it will translate to an appropriately nuanced user experience on our products in the future.
In the spirit of "Demo or it didn't happen", have a look under the hood.
Logo by @Jon McClure for @MilesHerndon
Brand Development by @Stacey McClure
Check out more of our work!