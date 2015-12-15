Kirk! Wallace

sleep & wellness

sleep & wellness simple icon pillow moon dream sleep cloud
Here's an icon for something that went in another direction, was going to be for a sleep and wellness section of a big 'ol news website. We'll figure out another solution sometime im sure!

the approach here was to design it with something of a pattern in mind, so we could apply the basic rules to the other sub blogs. Things like changing the color and keeping it 1-2 objects simple in stroke blahblahhh

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
