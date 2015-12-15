Kevin Zwirble

Frosties Pennant

Kevin Zwirble
Kevin Zwirble
  • Save
Frosties Pennant christmas type monogram baseball icon logo lettering illustration vintage vector retro
Download color palette

And the pennant design to go with the logo. Named after where Frosty the Snowman took place: Armonk, NY.

Fea9238093c6ee6fdc1081710b4828ed
Rebound of
Armonk Frosties Monogram
By Kevin Zwirble
Kevin Zwirble
Kevin Zwirble

More by Kevin Zwirble

View profile
    • Like