Cookicons

365 Body Workout Product Icon

Cookicons
Cookicons
  • Save
365 Body Workout Product Icon app icon product icon material design fitness exercise workout android iconography icon material
Download color palette

Product icon for a schedule focused body weight exercise app on Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.peirr.workout.play

Check out the design exploration: https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/102718493746376292361/102718493746376292361/posts/Ei8pshQ2CZR

Cookicons
Cookicons

More by Cookicons

View profile
    • Like