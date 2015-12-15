Jen Ports
ATC Fritz isometric 3d spade heart diamonds clubs cards series font typography atc
I'm very excited for this new font released by Avondale Type Co, ATC Fritz by Alex Sheyn!

Check it out here: https://avondaletypeco.com/atc-fritz/

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
