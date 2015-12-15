whiteboarding without whiteboards

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
we're still waiting on the whiteboards to be installed in our new office, which has meant a lot of collaborative work has been getting done on the windows, and using post-it notes.
here we're doing a bit of card sorting, using some axes made with scavenged painter's tape. it's actually been fun to be made consciously aware of the tools we use when working together, to evaluate those tools to understand what is the core value of each, and then be forced to improvise new solutions. definitely maxing out our post-it note budget this month.
looking forward to taking over the full new office space in january!