Ramon Cliquet

Painting - The bird

Ramon Cliquet
Ramon Cliquet
  • Save
Painting - The bird colour bird painitng
Download color palette

I have recently started painting as a hobby and this colourful bird came out the other night out of the blue. I love painting no "Undo".

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Ramon Cliquet
Ramon Cliquet

More by Ramon Cliquet

View profile
    • Like