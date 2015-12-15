Daniela de Sainz

Good Faith Energy

Good Faith Energy
The first draft of an illustration I made for Good Faith Energy. Liked the color scheme a lot, but I ended up making an isometric view of a solar powered house instead.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
