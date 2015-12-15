Joseph Darnell

Moral Capitalism Video Course

For this promo of a video series, I took photos of an intern handling the cash in a hefty coat and glove. This design just fell into place — like no other — once I saw the photos and the director nailed down the title of the lecture series.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
