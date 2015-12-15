David Fahl

Squid

squid
Another log in screen, this time it's inspired by the sea. I was listening to a audiobook ( 20000 Leagues Under the Sea - Jules Verne) and felt like doing something mysterious.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
