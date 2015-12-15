Video Christmas Card Intro

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is the intro for a Christmas interview with our president and CEO. The images are photos that I have taken for our 2016 calendar. I wanted to incorporate them in this project, but didn't just want a static image displayed, so I gave them a 3D treatment. Done in less 3 hours total, so don't criticize me too much on the obvious errors. :) The video needed to go out ASAP. This GIF is sped up 2X the speed of the actual clip.
Full YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/6llrXvHP4bY (1:38)