Adé Hogue

Hold On To Hope

Adé Hogue
Adé Hogue
  • Save
Hold On To Hope wip sketch typography lettering
Download color palette

Working on some lettering for a print hopefully happening in next few weeks. Definitely some letter spacing issues, but planning to work those out digitally. Feedback always appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Adé Hogue
Adé Hogue

More by Adé Hogue

View profile
    • Like