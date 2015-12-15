Adam Wiedman

Enemy Swim Lake

Enemy Swim Lake vintage sd fishing classic simple south dakota lakes badges
I've got a major itch to go ice fishing, but with the unseasonably warm temperatures we're experiencing this winter that doesn't seem like it's going to happen anytime soon. So the next best thing? Design a couple quick little badges of my favorite SD fishing lakes. Enjoy!

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
