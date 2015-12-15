Android Search

Pantelis Korovilas
We're working hard to get you QuickTap Booking on Android. This includes a host of styling changes to further integrate our product across platforms—and I'm feeling pretty great about the updates to the search screen!

It is not only more in line with iOS' aesthetic, but has more character, driven by the use of killer illustrations @Thomas Fitzpatrick pumps out for us.

