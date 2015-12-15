Android Search

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We're working hard to get you QuickTap Booking on Android. This includes a host of styling changes to further integrate our product across platforms—and I'm feeling pretty great about the updates to the search screen!
It is not only more in line with iOS' aesthetic, but has more character, driven by the use of killer illustrations @Thomas Fitzpatrick pumps out for us.