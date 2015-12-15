Alex Lasek

Corporate Flyers - 6 Multipurpose Templates vol 22 | JellyBanana

Alex Lasek
Alex Lasek
Hire Me
  • Save
Corporate Flyers - 6 Multipurpose Templates vol 22 | JellyBanana a4 multipurpose corporate business ad magazine flyer template
Download color palette

Set no 22 of the Corporate Flyer Templates
http://bit.ly/corporate-flyers-v22

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Alex Lasek
Alex Lasek
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Lasek

View profile
    • Like