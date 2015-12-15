Gareth Botha

Accounting Dashboard

Gareth Botha
Gareth Botha
Hire Me
  • Save
Accounting Dashboard mobile analytics business accounting dashboard ux ui
Download color palette

A dashboard design for an accounting firm, to track key performance metrics for teams of consultants.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Gareth Botha
Gareth Botha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gareth Botha

View profile
    • Like