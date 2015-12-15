Jeroen van Eerden

P Ticket

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
P Ticket p date event mark identity branding swap smart simple symbol ticket tickets
Download color palette

P Ticket Explorations part 2.

Added a little more dynamic into the concepts with the subtle shadow.
Thanks goes out to Mark van 't Veer (@markvantveer) for this directions with the dots within the mark. Also thanks to y'all Dribblers for the previous shot helping with feedback.

Open for feedback!

91aa206c319123ac74e5f3c440838368
Rebound of
P Ticket
By Jeroen van Eerden
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like