Fonts for Persona

http://persona.co is go! It was fun working with co-founder Folkert Gorter to pick fonts for the first batch of styles. Our goal – along with bundling complementary fonts for a variety of templates – was to reflect the array of interesting and useful new typefaces that have been produced by indie foundries over the last few years. These include Bold Monday, Darden Studio, Font Bureau, LudwigType, MCKL Type, Monokrom, MVB Fonts, Typonine, TypeManufactur, and Underware – all served by http://webtype.com. Some of the better Google Fonts are also in there, but I’d start with the top of the menu. More to come.