Among Strangers

Among Strangers
Among Strangers
by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
Guernica

AD: Marisa Nakasone

"We shared a connectedness—but over the placelessness of a place, the naked unreality of an imagined community, a feeling that it is unraveling, of not knowing what to make of what’s left. We constructed for it a meaning out of its meaninglessness. It was the absence of connectedness there that brought us here, together."

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
