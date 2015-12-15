Michael Wong

Travel Design-Cool House

Travel Design-Cool House
Travel Design-Cool House~ Click to see more Fantastic House. You can press "L" if you like it~

The Design inspiration comes from the story:
My first time to Iceland, be interested in this special place, for its quiet atmosphere, for its ocean, for its architecture, for all beatiful things in Iceland~

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
