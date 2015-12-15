Andrew Houle

Here's a logo I'm working on for a consulting firm. I stayed away from a logo mark because I wanted to avoid anything too cliche, but I'm hoping the 'SBI' portion is notable enough to stand alone where an icon/mark might be needed. I would love some feedback if you have any.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
