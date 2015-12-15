The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Tateside Logo Design

Tateside Logo Design
One of a few initial exploratory ideas for a Logo redesign for a London based supplier and installer of Audio & Visual Networks.

Font is, of course, Helvetica. :)

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
