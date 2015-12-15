Maja Szakadát
Prezi Design

Blogpost Illustration

Maja Szakadát
Prezi Design
Maja Szakadát for Prezi Design
  • Save
Blogpost Illustration mobile phone pattern isometric collaboration siralydesign illustration post blog
Download color palette

With Dóri Sirály we joined forces and created all the illustrations that can be found under the following link:

http://blog.prezi.com/latest/2015/11/30/infographic-the-mobile-revolution-is-here-are-your-presentations-ready

Prezi Design
Prezi Design

More by Prezi Design

View profile
    • Like