DailyUI #016 - Popup/Popover

Today I took another crack at my eCommerce Checkout Screen from Daily UI 002 and I'm animating it using my Principle trial.

I've modernized the design a bit with a responsive-friendly look, and I'm envisioning this point in the process as: the customer has just chosen a credit card payment, but they're ApplePay-curious, so they're clicking the link to see which devices they can use with ApplePay. That's when they get the popup.

And those device icons are straight from Apple, so I take no credit there. : )