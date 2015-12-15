JC Tecklenburg

Funhaus Demo Disk (Rooster Teeth)

T-Shirt Project Explanation:http://jctecklenburg.com/the-t-shirt-project/

T-Shirt Project Day 11. This was the first shirt I made on this project. I had always wanted to try shatter and fracturing plugins and scripts, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity. Clean and simple. This disk is broken… or snapped as it should be.

Check out this Rooster Teeth shirt here: https://store.roosterteeth.com/products/funhaus-demo-disk-shirt

I am not affiliated with Rooster Teeth in any way though they seem like awesome people. The original design is not my own. This is a personal animation project.

Blog: http://jctecklenburg.com/funhaus-demo-disk-rooster-teeth/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pikero24/status/676766820070764544

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
