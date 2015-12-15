The Only Stephen Portfolio

A few months ago I was asked to design a new portfolio/blog site for a developer friend of mine who felt his website needed refreshing. I took on the job and designed this little site, then built it on Jekyll.

Stephen gave me creative freedom and it was a pleasure to work with throughout the whole process, from wireframing to deployment.

He had a few nifty tricks of his own that he shared with me, as he set up a suite of tests to check the blog post markup, introduced a Gulp workflow to deal with images, and hooked up the site to Codeship for continuous deployment. This made things very easy for me, as I could push changes to the repository and be able to check the live site on a range of devices instantly.

The site is now live at theonlystephen.com if you'd like to check it out.

Stephen also wrote an interesting blog post about the site's development and how we worked together, read the post on his blog.