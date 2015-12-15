Responsive website Pro Praktijksteun

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
To make the Pro Praktijksteun platform available everywhere a responsive design was necessary. By creating a responsive design every target group can open and interact with the platform from their mobile devices.
Even the “Sociale kaart” has been designed and re-arranged for mobile usage. Try it and find the doctors, health care groups and social partners in your living place.
www.praktijksteun.nl/sociale-kaart