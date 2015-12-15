Website Pro Praktijksteun

The Pro Praktijksteun platform connects doctors, health care groups and social partners. Even the potential patient can go to this platform and search for the right person for the right question.

By using a clear color scheme to identify the two target groups we can guide them through the platform when searching for the proper information. The third color will only be used for Call to Actions, this way every page can guide the visitor to the most important element.

See how the interface looks throughout the whole site:

www.praktijksteun.nl