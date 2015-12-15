Website Pro Praktijksteun

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Pro Praktijksteun platform connects doctors, health care groups and social partners. Even the potential patient can go to this platform and search for the right person for the right question.
By using a clear color scheme to identify the two target groups we can guide them through the platform when searching for the proper information. The third color will only be used for Call to Actions, this way every page can guide the visitor to the most important element.
See how the interface looks throughout the whole site:
www.praktijksteun.nl