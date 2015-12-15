Dylan Winters

Vote! USA Hockey Jersey Design Contest - Closeup

sports font hockey jersey eagle states united usa gold america
Here's a closeup of the shield logo on the front of the jerseys.

Please cast your vote here: http://jerseycontest.com/

Thank you and USA all the way!

Vote! USA Hockey Jersey Design Contest
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
