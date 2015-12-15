Dakotaraptor pose sketch

David Orr

Dakotaraptor is a recently described raptor that lived alongside T. rex. This is a curious female, part of a family group I'd like to feature in my Hell Creek illustrations.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
