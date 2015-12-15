Garrett Campagna

ZV Fitness Logo

Garrett Campagna
Garrett Campagna
  • Save
ZV Fitness Logo typography sports design branding palette color monogram logo fitness zv
Download color palette

Here's a branding project I've been working on this morning. As a primarily web designer I don't get to do a lot of branding work but I still love doing it.

Like / comment and let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Garrett Campagna
Garrett Campagna
Product designer and tech enthusiast. Located in Colorado.

More by Garrett Campagna

View profile
    • Like