Switching Tabs with Framer

Here's a prototype to switch between a couple of tabs. It works with a single Sketch import and uses the new Color Class for the background animation. This is a nice one to dig a little deeper in using states, a for loop and a simple function. Pretty neat in about 70 lines of code.

See it live → http://share.framerjs.com/ygxxtyk85x6f/

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
