Andrei Manolache

Credit Card Checkout - #dailyUI #Day002

Andrei Manolache
Andrei Manolache
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - #dailyUI #Day002 shopping e-commerce credit card checkout interface card form field dailyui button ui
Download color palette

Hello guys. This is day No#002 - Sign Up Form for the #dailyui challenge. Hope you will like it and drop a comment if you feel in the mood.

Thank you for your time!

Andrei Manolache
Andrei Manolache

More by Andrei Manolache

View profile
    • Like