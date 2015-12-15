Piero Borgo

BB8 WIP

BB8 WIP illustration vector bb8 droid star wars
Can't wait for tomorrow!

Fun fact: Did you know that Star Wars here in Italy comes tomorrow and not on the 18th?

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
