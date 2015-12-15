Samy

Colorgex - Material Design Icon

Colorgex - Material Design Icon conveter application icon design material google android colorgex color
With Colorgex, you can convert any colors from RGB to HEX and vice-versa. Colorgex was crafted with minimalist and eye-filling user interface.
Contact at cwfei7@gmail.com if you want to request new features or report bugs.
https://goo.gl/qdCYig

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
