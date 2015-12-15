Pedro Correa

Class-book

Cover for a book that gathers former students' works from a local school at Florianopolis, Brazil. The cover's matter is how sustainability can change the city. Made with Manga Studio (lines) and Photoshop (colors).

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Oldschool Illustrator
