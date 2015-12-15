Derek Torsani

Daily UI 045 - Info Card

Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani
  • Save
Daily UI 045 - Info Card wireframe card 045 dailyui
Download color palette

Show/hide concept with a stack of cards using the eyeball.

Original eyeball concept: https://dribbble.com/shots/2265937-Eyeball-Menu-in-Animated-SVG-CSS

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani

More by Derek Torsani

View profile
    • Like