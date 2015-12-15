Minimal Dropdown Interaction

A minimal interaction I worked on a a year ago. It triggers a dropdown on click and hides itself when a value is chosen.

I chose such an interaction to avoid ugly boxes and lines where you have a view where everything is editable (either via a dropdown, or text box).

The user would be given a tour / coach marks / welcome screen on first login highlighting that all fields visible are editable.

Regret the shaky video but that's the only view I have left to it.