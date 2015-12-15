Minimal Dropdown Interaction

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A minimal interaction I worked on a a year ago. It triggers a dropdown on click and hides itself when a value is chosen.
I chose such an interaction to avoid ugly boxes and lines where you have a view where everything is editable (either via a dropdown, or text box).
The user would be given a tour / coach marks / welcome screen on first login highlighting that all fields visible are editable.
Regret the shaky video but that's the only view I have left to it.