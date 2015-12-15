[Email] Litmus Newsletter December 2015

Kevin Mandeville
This month featured a neat little typing animation using CSS only for WebKit email clients, and then it fell back to animated gif for non-WebKit email clients. The typing animation effect was achieved using the CSS steps function and an animated blinking border.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
