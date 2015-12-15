Olga Yukhta

Sign Up — Day 1 #dailyui

Sign Up — Day 1 #dailyui logo tiger mountain white black form minimal signup ui web dailyui
Day 001 / 100 — Sign Up

This is my first shot on the DailyUI challenge. Hope you enjoy. Let me know what you think :-)

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
