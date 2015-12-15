Grégoire Cheynier

Ampersand

Grégoire Cheynier
Grégoire Cheynier
  • Save
Ampersand ampersand vectors lettering
Download color palette

ampersand selected for the &exhibit by Black and Ginger : http://www.blackandginger.com/exhibit/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Grégoire Cheynier
Grégoire Cheynier

More by Grégoire Cheynier

View profile
    • Like