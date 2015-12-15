Jeroen van Eerden

P Ticket

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
P Ticket p date event mark identity branding swap smart simple symbol ticket tickets
Download color palette

P ticket explorations

Explorations for an ongoing project.

Would love to hear what you think of these and what will be your favorite (and why).

Concept = Ticket + P.

6285b8a02ac8a441510ef63fc2cccd6a
Rebound of
P Tickets
By Jeroen van Eerden
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like